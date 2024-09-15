Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 135 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.
Insider Activity at Clorox
In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CLX opened at $166.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
