Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.6% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

ETN opened at $305.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

