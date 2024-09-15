Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 355 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

KBH opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

