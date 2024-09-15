Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7 %

American Water Works stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

