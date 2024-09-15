Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $82,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 197,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $1,591,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

