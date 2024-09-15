Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.89

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 341899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Revolve Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile



Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

