Ricardo’s (RCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 730 ($9.55) target price on the stock.

Ricardo Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCDO opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £295.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47,500.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.22 ($7.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 500.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 477.72.

Ricardo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120,000.00%.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Further Reading

