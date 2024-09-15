RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RITPF opened at C$23.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.98. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of C$21.98 and a 52-week high of C$24.65.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

