RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RITPF opened at C$23.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.98. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of C$21.98 and a 52-week high of C$24.65.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RIT Capital Partners
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.