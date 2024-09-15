RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 107.4% in August

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 7,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,177. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

