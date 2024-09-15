RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 107.4% in August

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 7,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,177. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
