Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $4,837,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 192,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 125,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

