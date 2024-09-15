Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 633,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Nexxen International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nexxen International Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $7.54 on Friday. Nexxen International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $510.84 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on NEXN
Nexxen International Company Profile
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.