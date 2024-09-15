Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 633,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Nexxen International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nexxen International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $7.54 on Friday. Nexxen International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $510.84 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexxen International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

