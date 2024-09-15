Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. comprises about 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First BanCorp. worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 209,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.2% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 351,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

