RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.