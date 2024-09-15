Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Santos Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,366. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

