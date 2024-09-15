Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Update

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

SWGHF remained flat at $40.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Sawai Group has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $41.43.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

Shares of Sawai Group are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

About Sawai Group

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.