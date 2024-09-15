Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

