Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

