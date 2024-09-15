Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,388 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,107,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.