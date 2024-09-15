Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

