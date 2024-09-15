Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

