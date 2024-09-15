Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $23.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

