Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $770.62

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 770.62 ($10.08) and traded as high as GBX 847 ($11.08). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.80), with a volume of 5,335 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 836.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 771. The stock has a market cap of £155.70 million, a PE ratio of 602.92, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,043.80%.

Insider Activity at Secure Trust Bank

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Jim Brown bought 12,600 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.25) per share, with a total value of £108,360 ($141,702.63). In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £49,989.90 ($65,371.91). Also, insider Jim Brown purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.25) per share, for a total transaction of £108,360 ($141,702.63). 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

