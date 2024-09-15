SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Up 141.8% in August

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the August 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays upped their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.06 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

