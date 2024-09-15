SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Price Performance

SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

