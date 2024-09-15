SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($84.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

