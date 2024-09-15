Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,431. Senstar Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

