Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 1,220,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,192,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

