Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 1,220,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,192,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Price Performance
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.