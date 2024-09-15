Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $485.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.85 and a 12-month high of $510.64.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,806. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

