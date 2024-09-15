Seven Mile Advisory Has $332,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Seven Mile Advisory lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

SCHA stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

