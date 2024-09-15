Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of C opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
