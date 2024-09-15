Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 46 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $655.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $636.63 and a 200 day moving average of $631.75. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

