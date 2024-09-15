Seven Mile Advisory Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

