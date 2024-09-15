Seven Mile Advisory Sells 334 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seven Mile Advisory lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in American Express were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in American Express by 102.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.33 and a 200 day moving average of $235.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

