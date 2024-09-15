Seven Mile Advisory Sells 3,441 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Haleon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,843 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 129,287 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Haleon by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

