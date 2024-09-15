Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 533,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBLOF remained flat at $16.97 on Friday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

About Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

