Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,664,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,657,251 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 61,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.