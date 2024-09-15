Short Interest in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expands By 37.5%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 938,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
AeroVironment Trading Up 3.6 %
AeroVironment stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.11. 208,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.22.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at AeroVironment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
