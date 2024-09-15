Short Interest in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expands By 37.5%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 938,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AeroVironment Trading Up 3.6 %

AeroVironment stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.11. 208,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.22.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

