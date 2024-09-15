Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 20.5%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.