Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rises By 153.7%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

