Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Declines By 19.4%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 333,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Teknova

In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $301,936.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 80,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $301,936.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Lowell purchased 40,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 81.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 203,950 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.