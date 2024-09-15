Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Drops By 41.3%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52 week low of 33.41 and a 52 week high of 34.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.80.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARIAKE JAPAN
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.