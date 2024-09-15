Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declines By 52.2%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %

ASAZY opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Further Reading

