Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Expands By 27.6%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems Trading Down 23.3 %

Shares of Aura Systems stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Aura Systems has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

