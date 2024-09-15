Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Grows By 71.5%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS BDORY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.22. 261,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

