Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rises By 14.5%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,339,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 3,790,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.
BT Group Stock Performance
BTGOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 26,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
About BT Group
