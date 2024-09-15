Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rises By 14.5%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,339,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 3,790,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

BTGOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 26,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

