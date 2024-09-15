Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Drops By 50.0%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGLD remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Buscar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

