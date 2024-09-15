Short Interest in Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Rises By 100.0%

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.48. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

