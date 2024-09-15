Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rises By 86.0%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 8.9 %

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 662,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.34. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

