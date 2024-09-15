Short Interest in Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Drops By 62.1%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 1,128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Coppernico Metals Trading Up 8.0 %
OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Coppernico Metals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
Coppernico Metals Company Profile
