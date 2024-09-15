Short Interest in Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Drops By 62.1%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 1,128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Coppernico Metals Trading Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Coppernico Metals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

