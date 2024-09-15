Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Increases By 129.7%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Digihost Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DGHI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 5.37.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.